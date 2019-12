ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has finished converting all of its streetlights in Albuquerque to LEDs.

PNM started the conversion of the 11,000 lights earlier this year. The LED lights last longer, require less maintenance and use less energy.

PNM says the new lights will save more than $1.3 million each year and city officials say they will also improve public safety.