PNM extends deadline to apply for COVID Customer Relief Fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has announced that it has extended the deadline for its COVID Customer Relief Fund which helps families, small businesses, and nonprofits struggling to pay their electric bills. The program helps eligible customers pay down, and sometimes pay off their past-due PNM bills.

In a news release from the utility company, PNM states that due to the number of customers that are still experiencing financial hardship from the pandemic, the funding has been extended to March 31, 2022. PNM reports that there are close to 40,000 customers in the state that are behind on their PNM bill with about $13.2 million past due.

Each customer owes an average of about $322. According to PNM, between the COVID Customer Relief Fund, the PNM Good Neighbor Fund, the State of New Mexico Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and other financial assistance programs over 15,000 customers have received assistance for their past-due PNM bills which totals over $7.9 million of financial assistance.

To receive help from the PNM COVID Customer Relief Fund:

Gather verification of household income

Gather copies of identification for all household members

Get a copy of your past-due PNM bill

Apply to the fund by calling PNM at 855-364-2950 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to apply is March 31, 2022. Once the application is approved and processed, PNM states that the adjusted balance will be reflected on your next bill. Additional eligibility requirements and information can be found at pnm.com/help.