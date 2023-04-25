ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is collecting and delivering truckloads of free mulch for the Rio Grande Food Project. The Rio Grande Food Project is a nonprofit that provides supplemental and emergency food in the Albuquerque area.

On Friday, PNM took about yards of free mulch to a community garden near Coors and Fortuna. “By delivering this mulch for free, PNM saved us about $800 to $1,000 just in delivery costs,” Rio Grande Food Project development director Kathi Cunningham said in a release. On Saturday, volunteers from Sandia National Labs and ‘ABQ Involved’ helped spread the mulch throughout the garden.