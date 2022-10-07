ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance Fair on October 15 will connect PNM and other utilities directly with those in need.

Other community support groups will also be on hand to provide flu shots, free diapers, and more. People will need to bring the following to qualify:

Their past due bill.

LIHEAP approval letter for the current year, 2021-2022.

Proof of identification for everyone living in the home

You need to have not already received assistance from the PNM Good Neighbor Fund for the current year.

Total household income must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level income guidelines: $2,264 – One person in home $3,052 – Two people in home $3,838 – Three people in home $4,625 – Four people in home $5,412 – Five people in home For each additional person, add $786.



More information is available on the PNM website.