ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s biggest utilities is offering help paying customers’ past due power bills at an event this week. PNM will hold a “free assistance event” in Albuquerque southwest Albuquerque tomorrow (Wednesday, July 13) at a community center near Coors and Bridge Boulevards.

PNM’s listed income qualifications for electric utility bill assistance

According to a news release from PNM, customers who attend the event have the opportunity to find out if they can receive assistance from up to three different utility assistance programs. To take part, customers need to bring their PNM bill, proof of income and identification for “everyone living in the home.” If available, customers are also asked to bring their LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program” approval letter.

There are income qualifications tied to the program. A household with 1 person can qualify with a monthly income of $2,831. Check out this chart for other income qualifications.

The event takes place Wednesday, July 13, at the Alamosa Community Center in southwest Albuquerque from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The community center can be found at this street address: 6900 Gonzales Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.

If you can’t make the event, PNM says to give them a call at 1-855-364-2950. The call center’s hours are from Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Other utility assistance will also be available at the event, according to PNM. That includes rental assistance and New Mexico Gas bill assistance. Customers needing that helped are asked to bring respective documents, like copy of a lease, past-due rent notices, eviction notices, or gas bills.