ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is holding a bill assistance program this week. The event will be held at East Central Health and Social Services on Zuni, starting at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Story continues below

To get help with your PNM bill, you’ll need proof of household income, IDs for each person in your home, and your past-due PNM bill.