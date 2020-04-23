PNM awards $220K to 23 nonprofits for efforts to keep community safe amid COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is awarding thousands to local nonprofits to help keep the community safe. The PNM Resources Foundation has announced that $220,000 has been awarded to 23 nonprofits for their efforts to increase community safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Foundation’s commitment is about investing in a safer, brighter future for the communities we serve,” said Laurie Roach, PNM Resources Foundation director in a statement. “It is amazing to hear what organizations are developing and implementing to help serve those at risk. Supporting nonprofits brings hope, opportunity, and unity – something we all need during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The grant money will help nonprofits cover operational costs, create new programs or those most vulnerable, and continue the delivery of needed services.

The following organizations were awarded the funds: