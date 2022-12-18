ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colt Balok Show, Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), and UNM Army ROTC joined forces to host a blood drive Sunday. The goal was to gather hundreds of pints of blood.

The drive was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UNM’s SUB Ballrooms. Those involved had their eyes set on a goal to raise 600 pints of donated blood. For this to be possible, at least 200 people had to participate in the drive.

The ROTC registered 30 participants for the drive.

The drive was a part of the Angel Network project which was launched to help charitable causes.