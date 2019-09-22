‘Plogging’ event helps keep Albuquerque clean

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A trend has taken over the streets of Albuquerque.

It’s called plogging and Saturday morning, as part of the ‘Keep ABQ Beautiful’ initiative, people took to the trails for a four-mile jog along the bosque while simultaneously picking up trash and other waste.

Participants were equipped with a trash bag, gloves, and litter grabbers. Joggers were given prizes based on the size and weight of their bags.

The city partnered with Solid Waste and Park and Recreation to make the event happen.