ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A plea deal for Juan Ramirez, accused of fleeing from police and crashing into another car, fell apart Thursday morning after the defendant researched law regarding his case. Ramirez previously pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer after a crash in 2021.

Related Coverage

Ramirez crashed into a truck at the intersection of Carlisle and Hilton after fleeing from police after a New Mexico State Police officer ran the plates of a white Hyundai and the plates didn’t match the car. The passenger in his car suffered serious injuries during the crash. The plea agreement, which carried a possible eight to nine and a half year sentence, was rejected by the judge due to confusion on exactly how much time Ramirez could be facing.

“The parties have now submitted contrary positions to what they did at the plea and disposition agreement hearing. The defendant has indicated that he has looked up a new law that gives him a different understanding of what’s going on,” Judge David Murphy said. There is no word on when a new hearing will be scheduled.