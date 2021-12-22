Playground improvements unveiled at Eagle Ranch Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials unveiled improvements at a westside park on Wednesday morning. The new upgrades to Eagle Ranch Park include a new tire swing, Curva spinner, saddle spinners, upgraded swings, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps, and playground resurfacing.

Albuquerque City Council reports that in 2022 improvements will continue with a new “Nature Play” area that will feature sand play, log climbing, and bouldering for children to play on. According to a news release from the council, in 2019, neighbors of the park reached out to City Council President Cynthia Borrego regarding improvements to playground equipment as the previous equipment was overused.

Council states that with District 5 Council Set-Aside Funds and support from the Eagle Ranch Homeowners Association and the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, improvements were initiated. The total cost for the park renovation was $211,797. Albuquerque City Council reports that the Parks and Rec Department will install the Nature Play equipment in early 2022 at an additional cost of around $30,000.