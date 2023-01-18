ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Little league baseball and softball registration are currently open across the state and the country. Fred Mestas of NM District 5 little league, and Sandia High School coach Molan Murphy, explain everything you need to know if you’re looking to enroll your kid in a little league.

Little league has been in existence since 1939 as a non-profit organization. Mestas and his District 5 offer anything from baseball and softball for kids ages ranging from 5-16. They also offer Little league Challenger which offers baseball to kids with disabilities. Both programs are accepting registration across the state.

The season officially starts a little differently depending on where you live. If you are not sure what district you belong to all you have to do is go to littleleague.org put your address and it will tell you which district you belong to.

For more information visit littleleague.org or follow their Facebook page.