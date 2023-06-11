ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time, the Albuquerque Isotopes spent the morning playing ball with future athletes on Saturday. For one player who volunteered, this event has a special place in his heart.

For Isotopes pitcher Logan Allen, the Play Ball Adaptive Clinic is more than just a chance to give back to the community. It’s a way he connects to his home.

Allen explained that his older brother, Phillip, is in a wheelchair and non-verbal, and some of the kids he connected with at the clinic were too.

Saturday morning Allen, a few players and coaches volunteered their time working through centers with kids with disabilities by walking them through fun activities, working on their speed, toss, and hand eye coordination. These are ways Allen, too, prepares for the big game.

“I loved how they incorporated corn hole and certain things like that. I feel like it was a really big success,” said Allen.

Each group of kids got to work directly with an Isotopes player, and the pitching roster truly showed up, partly due to Allen’s influence.

“When I found out about it, I started rallying some of the troops because some of the guys have never done stuff like this before. I think it’s a really big thing to be a part of, and people can be a little uncomfortable with it,” said Allen.

It was clear, on the field, he was completely at ease.

“Growing up in Ashville, North Carolina, with my brother, Phillip was always just my brother. He wasn’t the special needs kid or anything like that, you know, people would always ask, ‘What’s wrong with him,'” recalled Allen.

To Allen and his family, nothing was “wrong.” He said his family would defend Phillip, and he was a regular part of their family, and that’s exactly what he saw on the field.

“You saw athletes. You saw athletes playing baseball, and that’s how it should be,” said Allen.