Planters Nutmobile, Oscar Meyer Weinermobile make pit stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might see a few iconic vehicles driving around town this week.

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, the Nutmobile and the Breaking Bad van met up for a star-studded meet and greet on Wednesday. Oscar Mayer and Planters will be making the rounds all week.

Drivers say this is the first time they have done a meet up like this, and hope to bring some magic to the metro.

“They’re iconic vehicles, it’s not something you see every day. So when we’re on the salty streets or the hot dog highway, we always lay on the horn and people are always giving us the thumbs up and big smiles of course,” said Maggie Chandler.

To track down your favorite mobile before they head out of town, click here.

