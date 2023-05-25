ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, May 27, Plant Powered Events will host a Vegan Village Pop-Up Market with a variety of vendors for an evening of food, music, drinks, and more. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The ABQ Collective on Eubank Boulevard.

The event will consist entirely of vegan food options, but non-vegans are more than welcome to come and enjoy. Live music, by DJ Nalgona Superstar and the band Baracutanga, will be played throughout the evening.

Non-profits will be present at the event as well; one of which is Roots Animal Sanctuary, which is also hosting an open barn to educate the public on Saturday, June 3. To learn more about the sanctuary, click here.

To RSVP for the free event, click here. To learn more about Vegan Village New Mexico, click here.