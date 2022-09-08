ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A food and music experience is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. Beatnik: A Food & Music Experience will feature delicious eats and amazing music.

The Beatnik: A Food & Music Experience will happen on Saturday, September 10 from 6:30 P.M. to 11 P.M at Salt Yard West. Attendees can enjoy a variety of foods from tacos to desserts, the menu is endless and 100% plant-based. They will also have a large array of music performances ranging from Mariachi to Hip Hop. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Pre-sale tickets are $10 and on the day of the event, it will be $15. Children under five are free. To learn more, click here.