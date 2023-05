ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs says it plans to conduct explosive tests Wednesday, May 17. Officials say they will be testing between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the Coyote test field on the south side of Kirtland Air Force Base.

Sandia Labs says some residents may hear explosions and see smoke and dust during the testing. Officials say the tests are controlled and in compliance with all regulations. They say testing dates and times may change depending on weather conditions.