Plans revealed for new crosswalk in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. (KRQE) – Safety upgrades could be coming soon to a busy stretch of Nob Hill.

City Councilor Pat Davis is hoping to add a crosswalk to Tulane and Central.

“If you don’t provide a safe atmosphere, you are not enhancing the quality of life for people,” Nob Hill resident Barry Shulock said.

People in Nob Hill said crossing busy Central Avenue is dangerous.

“It is more of a run across the street and fend for yourself sort of thing,” Nob Hill resident Michael Zamora said.

The quarter-mile stretch between Wellesley and Carlisle has no crosswalks.

“You have to pick one side of the road and stay on the side of the road instead of taking business across the street back and forth,” Zamora said.

The previous crosswalk in the area was removed during ART construction.

City Councilor Pat Davis is looking to bring it back.

He revealed preliminary plans this week for a new crosswalk at Tulane and Central, adding a push to walk button and making it a lighted intersection.

The project would cost around $100,000.

“If you think about how busy Central Avenue is, it is one of the busiest streets in the city,” Davis said.

It is part of legislation he passed in 2017, designating $500,000 of council directed set-aside funds to restore parking spaces and expand sidewalks, completed this spring.

The final step is adding crosswalks.

“If we see this works, we are going to continue to work,” Davis said. “Maybe that is more parking. Maybe that is more sidewalks. Maybe it is more crosswalks.”

He has been working with Nob Hill businesses on the plan.

Some in the area said adding crosswalks will help slow down traffic.

“I think the positive impact would be public safety as well as more awareness of the businesses that are here in the Nob Hill area,” Santa Fe Bite-ABQ owner Chris Wagner said.

Residents said it would make their neighborhoods safer and more accessible.

Davis is now accepting public comment on the proposed crosswalk.

He can be reached at patdavis@cabq.gov or 505-768-3152.

The final proposal may also need approval from the Federal Transit Administration.

The crosswalk would be paid for with the councilor’s street funds, and the project could begin as early as the beginning of next year.