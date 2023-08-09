ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 23-acre property, a little south of Coors and Montaño, has some of the best views in Albuquerque. It was originally slated for development with more than 60 homes, but the neighborhood said no. Instead, the city’s Open Space Division bought the spot known as the San Antonio Oxbow Bluffs.

“It’s going to be a place that people can come and picnic, they can take their dogs on leash and walk, and really just enjoy being here,” Open Space Superintendent Colleen McRoberts said.

The city purchased the property from the Poole family in March of 2021, with the help of the state and county, and they have big ideas for it.

“People will really get to enjoy the wildlife, the serenity, gorgeous views of this wetlands, the Rio Grande, back to the Sandias, and then learn about this place,” McRoberts said.

After much community input, plans are starting to take shape for the open space on paper. A new trail system, signage, art, formal parking, and more.

“We’re going to have trail connectivity off of Coors to this property, and then hopefully, we’re going to have a bridge that will cross over to the Corrales drain and be able to take people all the way to Pueblo Montaño,” she said.

The plans were recently presented to the Open Space Advisory Board. The last hurdle will be to show it to the Environmental Planning Commission in October. If approved, changes could come by next year.