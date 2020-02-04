Plans for halted entertainment center back on track

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three years ago, the plans included a live entertainment stage, a children’s play area, a dog park and much more. It was all going to be in at the empty lot at the southwest corner of Eubank and Menaul.

It was going to be called ‘Snow Height’s Promenade.’ The broker at the time, selling leases for the units, told us it would break ground in the fall of 2017.

But today, it remains as empty as it did then.

“The tenants that were selected, that went under contract were not creditworthy tenants, they were like more second, third-generation type tenants,” said Michael Sapir.

Michael Sapir, is the CEO of Sapir Real Estate Development. He said that was the first big problem they ran into, saying the banks he works with didn’t feel comfortable financing new construction that would be filled with mainly mom and pop shops.

“That really shelfed the project,” Sapir said.

Then, he said the architect who made these renderings of the project, moved out of state and was terminated.

“Whatever city we’re in, we use a local architect, engineers, that work within that landscape, in that area,” Sapir said.

Since then, Sapir said he had to purchase this lot across from the car wash to help with access to future development.

And last week he said he met with the city’s Planning Department about the roadway and creating turn lanes to get there.

“So we need to work together with the city to complete this and they’re also going to look at the fast track path for us as we move forward,” he said.

The developer would not give a new timeline on the project. He says we were initially provided an inaccurate timeline.

Sapir also tells us the name will no longer be ‘Snow Height’s Promenade’ but instead it will be named after him, the Sapir Center. It will not have a concert venue or a trampoline park.