Albuquerque city officials confirm Balloon Fiesta Park land is being considered for a soccer stadium.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite being struck down by voters two years ago, Mayor Tim Keller is continuing to push for a stadium in Balloon Fiesta Park.

According to Mayor Keller, the stadium is mostly privately funded this time around. He also said permitting and planning are starting.

While noting that nothing is set in stone, the mayor said they are hoping to break ground in the winter.

The stadium would be home to the New Mexico United Soccer Team.

United Owner Peter Trevisani also hinted at a stadium in Balloon Fiesta Park earlier this year.