ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pizza with Sole. Pizza with a Sole is the theme for their Wise Pies Pizza Run, supporting the make-a-wish foundation.

Wise-choice foods and wise-pies pizza have a mission to give back to the local community and encourage healthy lifestyle choices through smarter available food and physical activity. The run will be Sunday, June 4, 2023, starting at 7 a.m. supporting the make a wish foundation. 1-mile fun run or walk that is open to families. There is also a time of 5k and 10k.

For more information visit wisepiespizza.com.