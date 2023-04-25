ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – California Pizza Kitchen at Albuquerque Uptown have partnered with the Asian Elephant Support Organization for the ‘Pizza for Pachyderms’ event. All funds raised will go to the research and testing of EEHV (Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus).

On April 25 and 26, customers just need to mention the ABQ BioPark Elephants or the Asian Elephant Support organization while dining at California Pizza Kitchen and 20% of your check will be donated to the organization. You can also donate 20% of your check when ordering online by entering the code AES at checkout.