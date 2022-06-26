ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Puppies, pizza, and pints. A recipe for the perfect afternoon and Sunday, Voodoo Girl Pizza and Pints, on Second Street near Summer, offered all three. They teamed up with the East Mountain Companion Animal Project for “Puppies, Pizza, and Pints.”

People going in to grab a bite and a beer were also given an opportunity to adopt a new pet. Despite the name, they also had kittens. “We rescue from a lot of kill shelters. We try to save as many animals as possible and find them forever homes. We also have a Mommy’s Last Litter program; if you have an accidental litter, we will pay to have the mom spayed and we’ll get all the puppies and kitties vaccinated, microchipped, and get them spayed also and try to find them new homes,” said Keenan Foster from the East Mountain Companion Animal Project.

The organization holds several adoption events every month. Their Facebook page stays up to date with information for the next event.