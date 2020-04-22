Pizza and PPEs: Local robotics team partners with Papa Murphy’s to make deliveries to healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Be Greater Than Average, and Affordable Solar have partnered together to distribute Personal Protective Equipment and pizza to healthcare workers and first responders working during the COVID-19 crisis. KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with Dr. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average and Erik Willis of Papa Murphy’s Pizza to get the details behind this partnership.

Be Greater Than Average’s student robotics team has been using 3D printers to create protective face shields for healthcare workers in the community. Dr. Gruenig explains that they have delivered over 1,500 PPEs to UNMH, Presbyterian, Lovelace, local fire stations, and the Navajo Nation.

“In fact, the Pueblo of Laguna is using them to protect themselves over at their COVID testing station,” said Dr. Gruenig.

The team got a call from Papa Murphy’s who wanted to help with their efforts by also delivering pizza to workers as well. Erik explains that his daughter is involved in 3D printing some of the PPEs and Papa Murphy’s was able to order additional transparencies needed to create them.

“Pizza’s really what we do so we thought we could provide some comfort and say thank you to those on the front lines,” said Erik.

The group’s next delivery will take place on Thursday where they will deliver 60 pizzas to feed around 300 workers. Dr. Gruenig says that Affordable Solar and Sandia National Labs has also supported this project to make a difference in the community.

If you would like to request a delivery of PPEs or would like to make a donation to the team, visit R4Creating’s website.