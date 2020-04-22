Pixel the orangutan demonstrates the power of perseverance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Here’s a lesson in perseverance from the BioPark. That’s Pixel the orangutan, who appears bound and determined to pull his enrichment barrel up onto the platform. It is not easy but he ape eventually finds just the right leverage and hauls it up.

