Pixel the orangutan demonstrates the power of perseverance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Atrisco Heritage star guard Joziah Ramos has picked a college. The reigning Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year will continue his career with the Mustangs of Western New Mexico University.

"What sold me on Western New Mexico is I wanted to do something different and something not as expected," said Ramos. "I think it will be a nice change for me and I'm super excited about the coaching staff and my teammates."