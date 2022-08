ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pittsburgh artist Kyle Holbrook made a stop in Albuquerque on his Gun Violence Awareness Tour. Holbrook created “Peace Albuquerque” in Nob Hill on Central Ave.

He’s touring all 50 states and creating a mural in each one. Holbrook has lost 46 friends and family to gun violence and wanted to do something to bring awareness to all of the gun violence.