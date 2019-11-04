Pink Warrior House, Painted Lady Bed & Brew form partnership to help those with breast cancer

A former brothel and breast cancer nonprofit may seem like an odd pairing, but this partnership is about to help many within the community who are looking for a place to heal. The Painted Lady Bed & Brew and the Pink Warrior House are coming together to form a one-of-a-kind partnership to help women who are undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Allison Hendricks-Smith founded the Pink Warrior House after she finished her year-long treatment for breast cancer. It was during that time that she realized that there were not nearly enough support services for breast cancer patients.

The Pink Warrior House is a centralized resource center that connects breast cancer patients with existing services in the community and plans to add its own support services as well. These services include yoga, meditation classes, cooking classes to address nutrition during treatment, and access to workout facilities accommodating to patients’ ability.

While the concept of the Pink Warrior House needed a home, Jesse Herron, a friend of Allison’s and owner of the Painted Lady Bed & Brew, wanted to support a nonprofit. The Painted Lady is a former brothel and saloon that began operating around 1881 and is now a bed and brew, one of the first of its kind in the state.

Aside from a bed and brew, Herron states he wanted the property to have a special purpose to pay homage to the women who had previously worked there. Renovation began on the building which hosts a community room, office, kitchen, and new bathrooms which serve to give breast cancer patients a refuge of hope.

Across the property’s courtyard are the rooms of the Painted Lady which is a twist on the traditional bed and breakfast with a unique history.

“This used to be a place of trauma and victimization for women. A place where they were not safe. I love that this collaboration is turning that history around to make it a safe and supportive place for women. You can already feel the energy change,” said Herron.