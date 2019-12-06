Pilots gather for Bob Martin safety seminar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Hundreds of local pilots gathered for a safety seminar on Friday in honor of KRQE News 13’s late pilot and reporter Bob Martin during the third annual Helicopter Safety Stand Down.

News stations, the Air Force and law enforcement around the state were at Balloon Fiesta Park to talk about safety concerns and do some problem-solving. Bob was killed in 2017 in a helicopter crash.

He was a pilot for 30-years and officials say he’s the reason for this event.

“He initiated and kind of spearheaded bringing together these helicopters from around the state to support camaraderie and safety of helicopter operators here in New Mexico,” said Metro Air Support Undersheriff Larry Koren.

Bob Martin originally started putting the event together in 2012 in an effort to bring the aviation community together.