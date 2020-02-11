Pilot program aims to help veterans transition to film industry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans looking for work now have new opportunities in the movie industry. The state is partnering with a local film union for a new pilot program.

Under Operation Soundstage, the union will waive a $800 initiation fee for veterans interested in joining along with a rule requiring 30 days worth of experience.

It will also offer one position on each production specifically to a New Mexico veteran.

To learn more, contact Rochelle Bussey at the New Mexico Film Office by emailing rochelle@nmfilm.com or 505-476-5604. Information on Local 480, contact Morgan at membership@iatselocal480.com

