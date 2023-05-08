ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Pilates With a Purpose” is a weekly fundraiser through the New Mexico Dream Center where participants can attend an hour-long pilates class to raise money for a scholarship fund for survivors of human trafficking.

The classes are $5 and 100% of the money raised through the class goes to the scholarship fund.

Clients of the New Mexico Dream Center can apply for the scholarship. They will need to explain how they would benefit and use the funds.

The pilates class:

Sunday, May 21

Time: 2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.

Price $5:00

The Harbour 126 General Chennault St. Northeast Albuquerque, NM

All the funds raised will go directly to survivors of human trafficking as they work toward their goals

You must register for the classes here.