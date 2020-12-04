‘Pig house’ owner appeals to city council to avoid demolition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The effort to tear down an Albuquerque home known as the “pig house” still has another hurdle to clear. For more than two decades, neighbors have been trying to get something done about the dilapidated and trash-strewn property near Louisiana and Copper, which has been the subject of Larry Barker investigations.

Finally in August, city council voted to condemn the home, meaning if the owner doesn’t demolish it, the city can. But the owner, John Gallegos, filed an appeal, which city councilors have to consider before any action can be taken. They are scheduled to hear that appeal, and vote on whether to move forward with the demolition, at Monday’s city council meeting.