Pie competition takes place during last day of State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Sunday is the last day of the New Mexico State Fair. Plenty of families took advantage of the final weekend, enjoying plenty of rides and fun foods.

KRQE News 13 crews caught up with the pie contest in the Creative Arts building. Competitors say that some of the best pie makers in the world are in Albuquerque.

“They’re all really good. I mean, every year, there’s always somebody else that comes out, but there’s so many good bakers here,” said Ron Bronetsky who make an award-winning pistachio cream pie.

The State Fair will be open until 9 p.m. on Sunday.