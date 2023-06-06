ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pictures of Hope is devoted to changing the lives of homeless and underprivileged children throughout the United States.

This is a nationwide program that has helped children and youth in Albuquerque for 10 years. The foundation has provided a grant to Pictures of Hope to help more children this year in the Duke City.

Albuquerque will become a field of dreams as mentors guide the children to capture their innermost dreams. The kids will also be surprised with cameras and their photographs will be on display at the Albuquerque Museum on July 12

