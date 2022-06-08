ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pictures of Hope is devoted to changing the lives of homeless and underprivileged children throughout the United States.

Pictures of Hope engages leaders of the community including mayors, police chiefs famous journalists, and business leaders to mentor each child. Their assignment as young journalist is to capture their heartfelt hopes and dreams. Their photographs will debut in an exhibition for everyone in Albuquerque to enjoy at the Albuquerque Museum.

To learn and read more about this organization visit their website.