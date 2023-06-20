ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nine Mile Picnic Area is getting an upgrade. Located just off Highway 536 on the back of the Sandia Mountains, the site will offer a great stopping point once the work is complete.

The picnic area has been closed and awaiting maintenance. Now, federal funding is being put to use to reopen the site.

“Opportunities like the Great American Outdoors Act allow for major reinvestments back into our treasured sites like Nine Mile that otherwise would not be possible,” Crystal Powell, the district ranger for the Sandia Ranger District, said in a press release. “This project has our staff excited as the planned improvements will welcome visitors for generations to come.”

Bathrooms at the site before renovations | Courtesy U.S. Forest Service.

The site will get road repairs, new picnic tables, restroom repairs, and walkway repairs. The site will also get better accessibility for disabled visitors.

Construction just began and U.S. Forest Service says it will take about two months or so. Until then, nearby Challenger Trail will remain open.

The upgrades are part of a nationwide effort to tackle a $7 billion dollar backlog of maintenance projects. Since 2021, the U.S. Forest Service has finished over 100 projects and over 800 more are currently underway across the U.S., the department says.