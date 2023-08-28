ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a rollover crash. It left a driver badly injured.

Police said it happened when the driver of a white Ford Fiesta tried to make a left turn off 4th Street near Menaul when it was hit by the black Dodge Ram. The pickup rolled over the Fiesta.

The driver of the Fiesta was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not badly hurt.

Police said they are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.