ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and Albuquerque city leaders want to feed the demand.

The Parks and Recreation Department announced plans Monday to add more courts in different parts of the city.

Plans include building dedicated pickleball courts, including two facilities on each side of the river, and re-striping some tennis courts into hybrids.

When it’s done, the city wants around 120 courts in all.

The city hopes the high number of courts encourages tournament organizers to bring their events here.