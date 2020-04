Photoshoot thanks essential workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ansty golfers are breaking the rules. They're getting caught sneaking on to city courses to get some swings in. Parks and Recreation officials are cracking down, after reports from neighbors and golfers caught on camera, hopping the fence to get on to the green.

All four of the city's golf courses shut down on March 24 following the governor's health other. Locked gates aren't stopping avid golfers from getting on the course. Joggers who were out Monday said they've seen people trespassing at Arroyo del Oso constantly.