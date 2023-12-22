ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The smell of gingerbread is in the air at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The entry period for the 13th Annual Pueblo Gingerbread Contest wrapped up on December 19, but the judging continues until Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Director of Guest Services Monique Silva says the reason the cultural center keeps the contest going year after year is to highlight the Pueblo communities. “We do make sure that as they are bringing in these gingerbread houses, that they do represent some type of building that is on the Pueblo, an adobe house, or anything that represents one of the 19 Pueblos,” says Silva.

Anyone can vote in person in the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center lobby. The houses will be on display until January 7. Below are a selection of the houses on display.