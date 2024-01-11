ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The winners have been announced for the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s 2023 Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest. There were winners for each age category: kids (ages 4-8), children 9ages 9-12), teens (ages 13-17), adults (ages 18-61), and seniors (ages 62 and older).
Winners were chosen by the public. Professional bakers were not eligible to enter. Voting was open from December 19 to January 4 and the entries were on display in the cultural center’s lobby. Cash prizes ranged from $50 to $500.
Seniors
1st place: Beverly & Tim Spears
Adults
1st place: Sacheen Suazo of Santa Ana & Acoma Pueblos
2nd place: Ellen Powell
3rd place: Samuel Abeita of Isleta Pueblo
4th place: Micah Davis Wheeler
Teens
1st place: Kaycee Tsosie of the Navajo Nation
2nd place: Brigham & Hyrum Roundy
Children
1st place: Ember Casias Chavez
2nd place: Nicole Aldaz of Rio Rancho Elementary School
Kids
1st place: Kristie Smith of Evangel Christian Academy
2nd place: Paislee Silva of Isleta Pueblo
3rd place: Kenslee Silva of Isleta Pueblo