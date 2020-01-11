Live Now
Photographers from closed studio trying to do right by customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week News 13 covered the sudden closure of the national chain Portrait Innovations. Now, former employees are trying to get their remaining photos to customers.

Deanna Boesiger was a portrait photographer for the Albuquerque store at Academy and Wyoming and learned of the closures at the same time as customers. Since the closure, Deanna and other staffers have personally delivered portraits to customers who otherwise may not have received them.

“The only thing I care about is that everyone gets their products,” says Boesiger.

Boesiger says she and others are working to deliver the photos to people based on the information they have but no longer have access to company records.

