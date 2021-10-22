Philly cheesesteaks, burgers and more at Plant Powered Pop Up Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Plant Powered Pop Up Market at the ABQ Collective will have burgers, nachos, philly cheesesteaks, burritos, fire-baked pizza and more. Event co-founder Victor Flores talked about what people can expect, the delicious food and other fun activities happening.

The event is on Oct. 23 and starts at 6 p.m. There will be live music, local vendors giving out candy and local animal sanctuaries will be present sharing volunteer opportunities and upcoming projects.

