Philly cheesesteaks, burgers and more at Plant Powered Pop Up Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Plant Powered Pop Up Market at the ABQ Collective will have burgers, nachos, philly cheesesteaks, burritos, fire-baked pizza and more. Event co-founder Victor Flores talked about what people can expect, the delicious food and other fun activities happening.
Story Continues Below
- Trending: Sheriff: Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set that killed 1, injured another
- Español: KRQE En Español: Jueves 21 de Octubre 2021
- Weather: NOAA’s winter weather predictions: Here’s what to expect
- Crime: Garage bandit targets another Albuquerque home
The event is on Oct. 23 and starts at 6 p.m. There will be live music, local vendors giving out candy and local animal sanctuaries will be present sharing volunteer opportunities and upcoming projects.