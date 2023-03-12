ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic organization in Albuquerque held a concert Sunday. The proceeds from the event were awarded to New Mexico women’s scholarships.

The Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) calls itself a sisterhood that raises money for scholarships for women.

The organization is over 150 years old and has raised over $400 million over the years.

“Some of the young women that we’ve sponsored with PEO scholarships have become members of the organization because they believe in what we’re trying to do,” said local PEO Chapter President Edwina Beard.

The PEO hopes to raise $2,000 at the event.

There are 4 different state scholarships available for New Mexico Women, as well as five national scholarships and grants.