ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque park is closing for major renovations. Officials expect the park to reopen in late 2023.

The Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday it will renovate the Phil Chacon Park’s playground and basketball courts.

They will also add a dog park and softball field. Demolitions have begun with construction slated for the spring.

The project is expected to cost about $6 million with a planned reopening late next year.