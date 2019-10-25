Phase two of construction begins on Highway 550

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ready for orange barrels on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho phase two of construction there begins on Monday. In this phase, crews will be focusing on the intersection of Highway 528 and 550, adding two more lanes.

There will also be new sidewalks, curb and gutter replacement, new storm drains, pedestrian bicycle improvements and a first-of-its-kind traffic pattern for New Mexico. It’s called a continuous flow intersection, which keeps some drivers turning left from having to stop.

The project is expected to last well into next year.