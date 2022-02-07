ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Youth Sports Commission on Monday said construction of phase two of the Mesa Del Sol field improvements has been delayed. The county broke ground two years ago on the regional sports complex with plans of building 32 fields along with permanent bathrooms and other facilities.

On Monday they said they’ve faced a number of delays and are currently waiting on documents from the design firm. They then talked about the status of the indoor sports complex the city and county are working on the building.

They say they have secured some more funding and some ideas for size, but have yet to identify a location. The hope is to build a facility big enough to house 12 volleyball courts, would could be transformed to house basketball, soccer, and wrestling.