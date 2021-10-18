Phase one of zoo’s Asia exhibit improvements unveiled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is celebrating progress on its expansion of the Asia exhibit at the zoo. On Monday, a ribbon-cutting was held to unveil the improvements completed during phase 1 of the $28 million project.

There’s now a new observation deck that offers guests more shade when they visit the elephant herd. “You are going to see different enrichment activities that keep our elephants’ bodies and minds active. And you’ll get a great view of our training sessions,” said ABQ BioPark Director Stephanie Stowell.

In phase two, the zoo will roll out more space for the tigers, siamangs, and orangutans and a play tree for the animals to climb.