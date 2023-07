ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is celebrating the completion of phase one of the renovation of Los Altos Park. Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. there will be food trucks and music at the park to celebrate.

Phase one includes five new softball fields, stands, a path through the center of the park and a shaded pavilion. Phase two will include a new BMX track, dog park and playground.