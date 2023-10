ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ll notice new art around Bernalillo County. They finished phase two of the Outposts Public Art Project.

They celebrated five new art sculptures along the north end of the Alameda Drain Trail near Paseo del Norte and Second Street by doing a public art dedication ceremony.

The concept of the project is to explore the diversity of landscapes and communities in the county. There are three more phases to go before the art project is fully complete.